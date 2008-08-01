Ad
Spain is the main entry point for cocaine trafficked into Europe (Photo: US federal government)

Spanish banknotes carry heaviest cocaine traces

by Leigh Phillips,

Spanish euro banknotes bear the highest concentration of traces of cocaine of all banknotes in Europe - whether euros, Swiss francs or pounds - according to a new study.

Chemists at the University of Valencia carried out an investigation of randomly selected bills in circulation in the Iberian country, which had traces of cocaine with an average concentration of 155 microgrammes per note.

"Traces of the drug are found not only on notes that have been in direct contact with it, but...

