euobserver
EU court - Parliament must hold 12 Strasbourg sessions per year (Photo: Architecture Studio)

EU court backs France over €200m Strasbourg sessions

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice has backed the French government in its dispute with the European Parliament over the much maligned Strasbourg plenary sessions, ruling that the assembly had breached treaty requirements for 12 plenary sessions per year.

The case was brought before the ECJ after MEPs adopted two amendments to parliament's calendar of plenary sessions for 2012 and 2013, scrapping one of the two sessions planned for October and merging the two into one week-long session.

