Ad
euobserver
The air industry is pushing for a cap in passengers rights (Photo: Plasmastik)

EU boat passenger rules could impact on air travellers' rights

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A new EU regulation on compensation for boat passengers limits the accommodation offered to stranded travellers to three nights at a maximum of €80 per night, a provision which could be mirrored for air passengers following industry pressure.

The boat passenger bill, signed into law by the European Parliament and member states on Thursday (25 November), sets out passenger rights throughout the EU, including the right to information and compensation of 25-50 percent of the ticket price ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The air industry is pushing for a cap in passengers rights (Photo: Plasmastik)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections