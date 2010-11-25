EU boat passenger rules could impact on air travellers' rights

A new EU regulation on compensation for boat passengers limits the accommodation offered to stranded travellers to three nights at a maximum of €80 per night, a provision which could be mirrored for air passengers following industry pressure.
The boat passenger bill, signed into law by the European Parliament and member states on Thursday (25 November), sets out passenger rights throughout the EU, including the right to information and compensation of 25-50 percent of the ticket price ...
