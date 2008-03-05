Ad
Mr Kostunica refused the signing of a political agreement on closer ties with the EU last month (Photo: European Commission)

Serbian PM pushes for anti-EU resolution

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

Serbian Prime Minister Vojislav Kostunica has called on all political parties in the country to reject formal ties with the European Union, unless the bloc drops its political backing for the self-declared state of Kosovo.

"We, the representatives of the people of Serbia warn the EU that only a whole, not a fragmented Serbia can and wants to negotiate on European integration," says a draft resolution, to be discussed by the Serbian parliament on Wednesday (6 March).

It continues ...

