Serbian PM pushes for anti-EU resolution

Serbian Prime Minister Vojislav Kostunica has called on all political parties in the country to reject formal ties with the European Union, unless the bloc drops its political backing for the self-declared state of Kosovo.

"We, the representatives of the people of Serbia warn the EU that only a whole, not a fragmented Serbia can and wants to negotiate on European integration," says a draft resolution, to be discussed by the Serbian parliament on Wednesday (6 March).

It continues ...