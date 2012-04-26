Ad
'There are 2 million vacancies in the EU, I presume not for 2 million Albert Einsteins,' said Van Rompuy (Photo: EUobserver)

Informal EU summit on growth possible before June

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders may meet for a special summit dedicated to growth before a regular meeting at the end of June, Council chief Herman Van Rompuy said on Thursday (26 April), as several Prime Ministers stressed the need to shift the focus away from austerity.

Picking up on the calls made by mostly by centre-left EU politicians, Van Rompuy told an audience at a business conference in Brussels that this was "the highest priority for European leaders."

"We will be meeting again in June withi...

