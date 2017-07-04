Catalonia ponders independence 'leap of faith'

In less than three months, on 1 October, Catalan voters will be asked whether they want their region to "become an independent state in the form of a Republic."

Until Carles Puigdemont, the president of the Catalan government, officially calls the vote at the end of August or early September, the debate on Catalonia's independence will not yet have disturbed the Mediterranean summer.

As tourists flooded Barcelona's seafront, streets and monuments last week, only a few stickers an...