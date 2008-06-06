Who should Brits cheer for in Euro 2008?

With no UK teams in Euro 2008, who should British supporters throw their weight behind in the European Football Championship?

Some people may choose Holland, if a recent Guardian poll is any indication – some 96 percent of respondents to a vote by readers of the UK daily said the Dutch were their top alternative team to support with all the UK teams shut out.

Others, such as UK Liberal Democrat Lembik Opik may choose to support Romania. His recommendation is based on the fact that...