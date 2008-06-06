Ad
euobserver
Sweden is the most 'supportable' team in Euro 2008, according to a UK development charity (Photo: EUobserver)

Who should Brits cheer for in Euro 2008?

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

With no UK teams in Euro 2008, who should British supporters throw their weight behind in the European Football Championship?

Some people may choose Holland, if a recent Guardian poll is any indication – some 96 percent of respondents to a vote by readers of the UK daily said the Dutch were their top alternative team to support with all the UK teams shut out.

Others, such as UK Liberal Democrat Lembik Opik may choose to support Romania. His recommendation is based on the fact that...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Sweden is the most 'supportable' team in Euro 2008, according to a UK development charity (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections