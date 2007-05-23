Ad
A Roma woman begging on the streets of Europe (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU values at risk over treatment of migrants and Roma

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

In its 2007 human rights report, leading human rights organisation Amnesty International argues "the EU as a beacon 'union of values' looked increasingly ambivalent" over the past year, with the treatment of migrants, asylum seekers and its own Roma population highlighted as the key subjects of concern.

"The lack of long-term sustainable solutions and the discourse of fear that dominates political agendas have led to disturbing manifestations of racism and discrimination in Europe," sai...

