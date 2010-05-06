Eyes across Europe focus on knife-edge UK election

UK voters have already started to head to the polls in a general election that is being keenly watched in Brussels and other European capitals.

At 7am British Standard Time, or 8am in Brussels, the first voters entered church halls, primary school gymnasia and every other of the usual manner of polling station in the EU's second largest economy.

People have until 10pm tonight in the UK, or 11pm in the European capital, to cast their ballot. The first results are expected to be kno...