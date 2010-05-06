Ad
euobserver
The first results should come in around midnight in Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

Eyes across Europe focus on knife-edge UK election

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

UK voters have already started to head to the polls in a general election that is being keenly watched in Brussels and other European capitals.

At 7am British Standard Time, or 8am in Brussels, the first voters entered church halls, primary school gymnasia and every other of the usual manner of polling station in the EU's second largest economy.

People have until 10pm tonight in the UK, or 11pm in the European capital, to cast their ballot. The first results are expected to be kno...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The first results should come in around midnight in Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections