EU parliament chief calls for 'justice' in Uganda gay rights killing

The president of the European Parliament, Jerzy Buzek, has sharply condemned the assassination of famed Ugandan gay-rights campaigner David Kato, and used the occasion of the killing to demand the country decriminalise homosexuality, a land where a man who loves another man may soon face the death penalty.

"David Kato was a man that fought for the rights of people to live freely regardless of their sexual orientation in Uganda," said Mr Buzek, a Polish conservative.

"I call for th...