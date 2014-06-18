UK to go to the wire in anti-Juncker push

The UK has indicated that it is prepared to take its fight to stop Jean-Claude Juncker becoming EU commission president right to its conclusion, possibly provoking an unprecedented vote among EU leaders at next week's summit.

David Lidington, UK Europe minister, said London plans to push for "consensus" on a name other than Juncker.

"There has never previously been an occasion when a decision about one of the top jobs in the EU has been decided by anything other than consensus. Ou...