Ad
euobserver
Cameron (l) with EU council president Van Rompuy - The British PM has no veto power on the commission president; that option was removed in the Nice Treaty (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

UK to go to the wire in anti-Juncker push

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The UK has indicated that it is prepared to take its fight to stop Jean-Claude Juncker becoming EU commission president right to its conclusion, possibly provoking an unprecedented vote among EU leaders at next week's summit.

David Lidington, UK Europe minister, said London plans to push for "consensus" on a name other than Juncker.

"There has never previously been an occasion when a decision about one of the top jobs in the EU has been decided by anything other than consensus. Ou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EP leaders tell Van Rompuy to nominate Juncker
Cameron (l) with EU council president Van Rompuy - The British PM has no veto power on the commission president; that option was removed in the Nice Treaty (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections