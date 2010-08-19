EU commission monitoring French Roma explusions

The European Commission is keeping a close eye on the French government's round-up and expulsion of Roma to ensure that EU rules are not breached, the EU executive said on Wednesday (18 August) on the eve of the deportations.

"We are watching the situation very closely to make sure rules are respected," said Matthew Newman, spokesman for EU fundamental rights commissioner Viviane Reding.

"If a state is deporting anyone, we must be sure it is proportionate. It must be on a case-by-...