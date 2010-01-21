Ad
euobserver
Adding 18 MEPs to the parliament now would temporarily raise the number of deputies to 754 - three more than foreseen under the Lisbon Treaty (Photo: European Parliament)

Member states set for tussle with parliament over 18 MEPs

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU President Herman Van Rompuy has formally requested the European Parliament not to call a broad discussion on how to legally establish the 18 extra MEPs foreseen under the Lisbon Treaty in the Brussels assembly.

In a letter unveiled by EU parliament chief Jerzy Buzek on Wednesday (20 January), Mr Van Rompuy asked MEPs to let member states call an intergovernmental conference (IGC) to tweak the EU treaty, without prior discussion in a convention.

Spain, currently heading the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Adding 18 MEPs to the parliament now would temporarily raise the number of deputies to 754 - three more than foreseen under the Lisbon Treaty (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections