Bosnia to kick off pre-membership EU talks

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is due on Tuesday to initial an agreement seen as the first step towards the EU membership talks, making it the final Western Balkan country to fully set off on the European path, which Brussels predicts will lead to "a bright future".

"I have decided to initial the Stabilisation and Association agreement (SAA) with Bosnia and Herzegovina tomorrow," EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday (3 December) in Sarajevo.

His announcement came aft...