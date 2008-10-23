EU sounds alarm on Bosnia stability

The EU on Wednesday (22 October) expressed "serious concern" about the situation in Bosnia and the lack of reform in the country, calling on its leaders to behave responsibly.

"The lack of a common vision among the country's leaders about its future and the absence of consensus on EU reforms harm its European prospects. There is open disagreement on most political questions, while no sense of urgency or responsibility to overcome this stalemate," EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn wa...