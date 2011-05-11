Ad
euobserver
Ashton: 'I can make hundreds of statements - and I do' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

MEPs defend Ashton from EU member states

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Leading MEPs have for the most part defended EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton following a fresh wave of personal attacks by diplomats.

Speaking in plenary in Strasbourg on Wednesday (11 May), the normally pugnacious leader of the centre-left group in the assembly blamed EU foreign policy failings on member states' selfishness instead of Ashton's performance.

Martin Schulz said: "I've been reading astonishing articles about the high representative [Ashton], criticising ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ashton: 'I can make hundreds of statements - and I do' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections