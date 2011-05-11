MEPs defend Ashton from EU member states

Leading MEPs have for the most part defended EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton following a fresh wave of personal attacks by diplomats.
Speaking in plenary in Strasbourg on Wednesday (11 May), the normally pugnacious leader of the centre-left group in the assembly blamed EU foreign policy failings on member states' selfishness instead of Ashton's performance.
Martin Schulz said: "I've been reading astonishing articles about the high representative [Ashton], criticising ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
