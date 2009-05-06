MEPs postpone vote on EU maternity leave rules

MEPs on Wednesday (6 May) decided to postpone a vote on rules that would extend the minimum length of maternity leave across the EU and could introduce a number of paternity leave provisions, passing on the legislation to the next parliament to deal with.

The European Commission in October presented rules extending the minimum length of maternity leave across the 27-nation bloc from 14 to 18 weeks.

In April, the European Parliament's women's rights and gender equality committee vo...