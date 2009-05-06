Ad
euobserver
The time mothers are allowed to take off after giving birth currently varies widely across the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs postpone vote on EU maternity leave rules

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

MEPs on Wednesday (6 May) decided to postpone a vote on rules that would extend the minimum length of maternity leave across the EU and could introduce a number of paternity leave provisions, passing on the legislation to the next parliament to deal with.

The European Commission in October presented rules extending the minimum length of maternity leave across the 27-nation bloc from 14 to 18 weeks.

In April, the European Parliament's women's rights and gender equality committee vo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The time mothers are allowed to take off after giving birth currently varies widely across the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections