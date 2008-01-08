Slovenia hopes for Kosovo solution by end of presidency

Slovenia is hoping the status of the Serbian breakaway province of Kosovo will be solved by the end of its EU presidency in June, and has indicated that an outcome other than independence for the province is unlikely.



Legally still a part of Serbia, Kosovo has been administered by the United Nations since 1999 and wants full independence from Belgrade.

"For Kosovo it's clear what will happen, it's more a question of how to do it", Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa told journalist...