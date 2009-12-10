Ad
euobserver
Abortion rights were brought up in the campaign against the Lisbon Treaty. (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe's human rights court to rule on Irish abortion case

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Three women living in Ireland took the anti-abortion law on the island in front of Europe's human rights court in Strasbourg, claiming their health is jeopardised by it.

The petitioners, identified as A, B and C because they can face up to lifelong prison sentences in Ireland, travelled to Great Britain to undergo abortions.

The first – a Lithuanian - chose to terminate the pregnancy because she had recently been treated for cancer and a baby could have brought the disease back ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Abortion rights were brought up in the campaign against the Lisbon Treaty. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections