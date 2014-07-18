Ad
euobserver
EU leaders gave Merkel a football tshirt with all their signatures on it (Photo: Council of European Union)

Birthday tributes display Merkel's power

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The celebration began on Wednesday evening during an EU summit: a box of Belgian pralines (that she won't touch given her diet); a bunch of flowers; champagne; and a German football shirt signed by all EU leaders.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel turned 60 on Thursday (17 July), but kept her cool, no-frills attitude towards the wave of tributes.

During a press conference after the EU summit, a German journalist sang an awkward "Happ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

German centre-right election posters show Merkel, not Juncker
Merkel to become next German chancellor
EU leaders gave Merkel a football tshirt with all their signatures on it (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections