Birthday tributes display Merkel's power

The celebration began on Wednesday evening during an EU summit: a box of Belgian pralines (that she won't touch given her diet); a bunch of flowers; champagne; and a German football shirt signed by all EU leaders.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel turned 60 on Thursday (17 July), but kept her cool, no-frills attitude towards the wave of tributes.

During a press conference after the EU summit, a German journalist sang an awkward "Happ...