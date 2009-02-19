Irish cheerleaders mistake lobby registry for grant application

The Cheerleading Federation of Ireland last December signed up to the European Commission's lobbying registry in the mistaken hope that doing so would give it some recognition at the European level in order to win funding for the body.

In what appears to be yet another example of individuals abusing or confusing the European Commission lobbying registry, EUobserver has found that Hayden McGurk, the director of the group, listed it with the registry and reported that it had spent up to €...