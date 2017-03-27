Ad
There are EU schemes to encourage eating foods that are deemed to be healthy. (Photo: Brain. Y)

Interview

Malta's fight against childhood obesity

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Valletta,

Malta, long known as Europe's fattest nation, could finally shake this unenviable position.

While it is still leading in rankings for the overall population, recent data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows Malta has fallen back to better positions in ratings on the share of obese and overweight children. This is a sign that bodes well for the future.

The bad news, however, is that this is because the problem has worsened in countries such as Greece, Spain and Italy. <...

