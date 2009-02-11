Ad
Kosovo split from Serbia in February last year, but teething problems rermain (Photo: European Parliament)

Kosovo not yet 'fully' independent, EU envoy says

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Kosovo is still under "supervised" rather than full independence one year after it broke away from Serbia, the EU's representative in Pristina has said, while denying that it could be described as a "EU protectorate."

"We are still in a stage of supervised independence," Pieter Feith told deputies from the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee on Wednesday (11 February). He refused to estimate how long this stage could last.

The "basic conditions" to reach "full independ...

