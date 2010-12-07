Over half of Europeans are overweight, report says

Over half of adults living in the European Union countries are overweight or obese according to a report published ON Tuesday (7 December) by the European Commission and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).\n \nThe rate of obesity has more than doubled over the past 20 years in most EU member states, the "Health at a Glance" report shows.
The UK comes out worst, followed by Irelan...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here