Mr Barroso has indicated that he would like to be commission president for a second time. (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso to focus on social agenda ahead of elections

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has embarked on a social policy drive ahead of the European elections next year.

Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso - a centre-right politician - gathered his colleagues for a day's discussion on Tuesday (29 April) focussing on "solidarity, access and opportunities and development of the social agenda."

The following day, the Brussels executive announced that it would table a "social package" before the summer.

The move comes after delays in key...

