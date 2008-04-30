Barroso to focus on social agenda ahead of elections

The European Commission has embarked on a social policy drive ahead of the European elections next year.
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso - a centre-right politician - gathered his colleagues for a day's discussion on Tuesday (29 April) focussing on "solidarity, access and opportunities and development of the social agenda."
The following day, the Brussels executive announced that it would table a "social package" before the summer.
The move comes after delays in key...
