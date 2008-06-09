Fresh names in Tory MEP expenses row

A further three British Conservative MEPs are facing allegations of financial abuse, following the resignation of two fellow members from European Parliament positions last week.

John Purvis, Sir Robert Atkins and Sajjad Karim were named in the UK media over the weekend for using parliamentary expenses to pay family companies and relatives or take private trips.

Mr Purvis, a Scottish MEP who came to Brussels in 1979, has been paying financial services firm Purvis & Co €150,000 a ...