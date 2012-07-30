Romanian President: 'I survived a coup'

Political instability looks set to continue in Romania despite claims of a referendum victory by President Traian Basescu.

The country's Central Electoral Commission announced after polls closed at 11pm local time on Sunday (29 July) that the turnout was 45.92 percent - just short of the 50 percent threshold required by the Constitutional Court.

Basescu in a TV address the same day used fighting talk to describe the result.

"The flame of democracy has remained alight. Roman...