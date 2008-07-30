Belgian south keen to join France

Almost one out of two French-speaking Belgians would like to join France if their country splits up, a new survey says, amid a deepening political crisis in the host-state of the European Union's top institutions.

Forty nine percent of people in the south-lying Belgian region of Wallonia said they would support "rattachment" - a re-joining - with France in the event of a break-up with the northern Dutch-speaking region of Flanders.

The figure shows a huge jump from 29 percent si...