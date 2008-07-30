Belgian south keen to join France

Almost one out of two French-speaking Belgians would like to join France if their country splits up, a new survey says, amid a deepening political crisis in the host-state of the European Union's top institutions.
Forty nine percent of people in the south-lying Belgian region of Wallonia said they would support "rattachment" - a re-joining - with France in the event of a break-up with the northern Dutch-speaking region of Flanders.
The figure shows a huge jump from 29 percent si...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
