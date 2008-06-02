Ad
euobserver
Although bathing water quality across Europe remains high, there was a slight decline on last year (Photo: Nikolaj Bock/norden.org)

Taking a dip getting safer in EU

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Trunks-and-bikini-clad Europeans and foreign tourists will be happy to know that as they take to the seas, rivers and lakes of the continent for a dip this year, the water quality has remained high, according to the European Commission's annual bathing water quality report, issued on Monday (2 June).

The study, which is designed to be user-friendly for citizens – with an accompanying colour-coded online map system rather than a document legible only to denizens of the Brussels instituti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Although bathing water quality across Europe remains high, there was a slight decline on last year (Photo: Nikolaj Bock/norden.org)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections