Belgium government difficulties could endanger EU treaty ratification

With Belgium still struggling to form a new government, fears are growing that the country will not be able to ratify the EU's Lisbon treaty in December, stalling the overall ratification process.

On 19 October in Lisbon, the 27 EU member states agreed to formally sign the new European treaty on 13 December and put it up for ratification next year, aiming for it to come into place in early 2009.

But five months down the line since its election, Belgium still does not have a govern...