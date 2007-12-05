EU warned against easing pressure on Serbia over war crimes suspects

The EU should refrain from establishing closer ties with Serbia until remaining war crimes suspects, notably general Ratko Mladic, have been handed over to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), its chief prosecutor Carla Del Ponte has said.

The EU could be "the extremely important element" that would lead to the arrest of the remaining fugitives, Ms Del Ponte said during a conference organised by Brussels-based think tank Friends of Europe on Tuesday (4 D...