Disunity on renewables ahead of EU summit talks

EU countries were still in disagreement on how to reach the bloc's ambitious climate goals as EU leaders arrived in Brussels before starting summit talks on Thursday (8 March).

German chancellor and current chair of the EU presidency Angela Merkel has been attempting to rally EU member states behind ambitious proposals to cut EU carbon dioxide emissions.

"We must set clear targets" on cutting CO2 emissions and on a bigger share of renewable energy in the EU, Ms Merkel said as she ...