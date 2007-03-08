Ad
euobserver
Member states are reluctant to commit to binding targets on renewable energy such as solar power (Photo: NASA)

Disunity on renewables ahead of EU summit talks

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Renata Goldirova and Andrew Re, Brussels,

EU countries were still in disagreement on how to reach the bloc's ambitious climate goals as EU leaders arrived in Brussels before starting summit talks on Thursday (8 March).

German chancellor and current chair of the EU presidency Angela Merkel has been attempting to rally EU member states behind ambitious proposals to cut EU carbon dioxide emissions.

"We must set clear targets" on cutting CO2 emissions and on a bigger share of renewable energy in the EU, Ms Merkel said as she ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Member states are reluctant to commit to binding targets on renewable energy such as solar power (Photo: NASA)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections