euobserver
Belgium has had three prime ministers in 18 months (Photo: EUobserver)

Belgian king appoints ex-finance chief as PM

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Belgium's King Albert on Tuesday (30 December) swore in Flemish Christian Democrat Herman Van Rompuy as the country's new prime minister heading a five-party coalition government.

Mr Van Rompuy replaces former premier Yves Leterme, who resigned following a scandal over alleged political meddling in the bailout of Fortis bank.

A new justice minister, interior minister and minister for public service and government-owned companies are the only changes envisaged in the new cabinet.

