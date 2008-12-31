Belgian king appoints ex-finance chief as PM

Belgium's King Albert on Tuesday (30 December) swore in Flemish Christian Democrat Herman Van Rompuy as the country's new prime minister heading a five-party coalition government.

Mr Van Rompuy replaces former premier Yves Leterme, who resigned following a scandal over alleged political meddling in the bailout of Fortis bank.

A new justice minister, interior minister and minister for public service and government-owned companies are the only changes envisaged in the new cabinet.