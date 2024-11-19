Ad
EU citizens living in another member state must have the right to join a local political party, the European Court of Justice has ruled. (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

Banning EU citizens from joining national parties is illegal, EU top court rules

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The European Court of Justice has ruled that bans on EU nationals living in the Czech Republic and Poland from being able to join domestic political parties illegally prevent them from utilising their rights to vote and stand in local and European elections.  

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

