Spanish prime minister snubs employment summit

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has decided not to attend an employment summit being held in Prague this Thursday (7 May), delivering a further blow to the meeting, which was already downgraded from EU leader-level in March to that of a conference.

However, the EU's employment commissioner, Vladimir Spidla, told EUobserver that he was not concerned by the development.

"The method is not so important," he said. "The summit is better prepared than the others an...