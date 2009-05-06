Ad
euobserver
Mr Zapatero is faced with the highest rate of unemployment in Europe (Photo: Flickr)

Spanish prime minister snubs employment summit

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, PRAGUE,

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has decided not to attend an employment summit being held in Prague this Thursday (7 May), delivering a further blow to the meeting, which was already downgraded from EU leader-level in March to that of a conference.

However, the EU's employment commissioner, Vladimir Spidla, told EUobserver that he was not concerned by the development.

"The method is not so important," he said. "The summit is better prepared than the others an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Zapatero is faced with the highest rate of unemployment in Europe (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections