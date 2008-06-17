Ad
Commissioner McCreevy has been criticised for doing little to boost support for the Lisbon Treaty in Ireland (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ireland's commissioner under fire for 'poor' EU treaty campaign

by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

The leader of the Socialists in the European Parliament, Martin Schultz, has accused Irish EU commissioner Charlie McCreevy of "arrogance" for his public revelations that he had not read the Lisbon Treaty and for a visit to the US just ahead of the referendum in Ireland.

"We have to ask Mr Barroso what kind of people he has in his commission, particularly if you have someone acting as the deregulation Pope in Europe who then goes home and says he hasn't read the treaty and doesn't under...

