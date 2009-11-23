Ad
Incumbent President Traian Basescu secured pole position in the first round of the presidential elections (Photo: Basescu.ro)

Romanian president holds narrow lead after first round

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Romania's incumbent president, Traian Basescu, secured a narrow win over his main rival in Sunday's (22 November) election, paving the way for a functional government after a run-off on 6 December.

Over two thousand voters queued up at the Romanian embassy in Brussels on Sunday, resisting rain and even a brief shower of hail. "I've been standing here for more than an hour. I will not give up now. It's my first vote," a 19-year old student told this website. Turnout was on average doubl...

