EU slowly preparing for future Kosovo accession

Brussels is planning to start the slow legal process of Kosovo EU entry after the Serbian region gains independence, enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday (20 April), with Pristina to follow the same EU accession model as the other Western Balkan states.

"Kosovo has a clear European perspective. As the rest of the region, it will have to meet the same conditions in order to progress on the road of EU integration," Mr Rehn said in an interview with Balkans news agency DTT-NE...