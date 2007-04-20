Ad
Olli Rehn: "The stability of Kosovo and of the Western Balkans is in everybody's interest, including Russia" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU slowly preparing for future Kosovo accession

by Ekrem Krasniqi and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Brussels is planning to start the slow legal process of Kosovo EU entry after the Serbian region gains independence, enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday (20 April), with Pristina to follow the same EU accession model as the other Western Balkan states.

"Kosovo has a clear European perspective. As the rest of the region, it will have to meet the same conditions in order to progress on the road of EU integration," Mr Rehn said in an interview with Balkans news agency DTT-NE...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

