New commission takes shape amid speculations and wishlists

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso could announce the composition of his new team as early as Friday, with most powerful economic portfolios already pinned down, according to various press reports.

The EU commission's most influential jobs – competition and economic affairs – seem to have been earmarked for two veterans on the Barroso team – Spaniard Joaquin Almunia and Finn Olli Rehn, news wires and national media in Germany, France and Italy report.

