EU population getting dangerously old

The EU's population is to gradually get older in the next 50 years, with those aged 65 or older likely to make up for almost a third of the bloc's population by 2060, a new survey has shown.

The ageing trend will be most significant in Poland, where 36.2 percent of people will be 65 or more by that time, but also in Slovakia and Poland (36.1 and 35 percent, respectively).

However, all EU states will be affected to an extent, with the average number of seniors jumping from 17 perce...