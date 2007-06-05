Ad
euobserver
Many EU states have "unjustified" requirements from foreign companies (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states under fire for red tape on foreign workers

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission is set next week to present a report criticising member states for unnecessary red tape against firms based in other EU countries that temporarily send their employees abroad.

The report on the so-called "posting of workers" was originally planned to be published this week but later delayed due to disagreement in the commission about its general tone and because President Jose Manuel Barroso will be absent from the Wednesday (6 June) meeting.

The paper - s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Many EU states have "unjustified" requirements from foreign companies (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections