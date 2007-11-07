New Polish leader vows to take pro-EU course

Just days before being sworn in as Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk has outlined his cabinet's priorities: to improve problematic relations with other EU countries; to adopt the euro in 2012-2013; as well as to re-examine the US plan to place an anti-missile shield in Poland.

After outgoing prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski stepped down on Tuesday (6 November), Mr Tusk said he was set to place Poland back in the European mainstream.

