Ad
euobserver
Two jugs of Pina Colada are fine, but another three and this tourist would be on a binge (Photo: The Travel Slut)

'Binge Britain'? EU survey finds 'Binge Romania' closer to the truth on drinking

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Britons regularly wring their hands over the perception that the country is turning into a nation of binge drinkers, with high streets on Friday and Saturday nights thronged with drunken youths vomitting on each others' shoes and congesting emergency rooms having impaled themselves on iron railings.

Columnists and community leaders repeatedly lament that the UK does not have the "cafe culture" continental Europe has.

But according to fresh European Commission data, "Binge Britain"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Two jugs of Pina Colada are fine, but another three and this tourist would be on a binge (Photo: The Travel Slut)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections