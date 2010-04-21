'Binge Britain'? EU survey finds 'Binge Romania' closer to the truth on drinking

Britons regularly wring their hands over the perception that the country is turning into a nation of binge drinkers, with high streets on Friday and Saturday nights thronged with drunken youths vomitting on each others' shoes and congesting emergency rooms having impaled themselves on iron railings.

Columnists and community leaders repeatedly lament that the UK does not have the "cafe culture" continental Europe has.

But according to fresh European Commission data, "Binge Britain"...