EU to give €1.7 million to Spanish car workers

One thousand Spanish car workers who have lost their jobs could receive some €1.7 million from an EU fund that aims to deal with the effects of globalisation, the European Commission said on Tuesday (10 February).

The commission's decision concerns 1,082 employees from 12 companies located in the Spanish regions of Castilla y Leon and Aragon, spokeswoman Chantal Hughes told journalists in Brussels.

A further €1.7 million will be provided by the Spanish government.

The EU mon...