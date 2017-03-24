Ad
The EU-27's soul-searching started in Bratislava (Photo: eu2016sk/Flickr)

Poland and Greece talk tough before Rome summit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland and Greece have both signalled their dissatisfaction with the draft declaration ahead of Saturday's (25 March) Rome summit - the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the European communities' founding.

In a two-page letter, dated 23 March, Greece's prime minister Alexis Tsipras argues that European social rights should be protected in all member states, and Greece should not be an exception.

Tsipras says he will not withhold support for the Rome Declaration, a text to s...

