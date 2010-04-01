Belgium moves towards banning the burka

Belgium may be the first European country to ban the full-covering Islamic veils from being worn in public, after a key-parliamentary committee on Wednesday (31 March) voted in favour of the move.

The Belgian parliament's home affairs unanimously backed a proposal to ban the so-called burka and niqab, two forms of the Muslim veil covering the entire body and face. If the law is enacted, women who wear this in public would be fined 15-25 euros and may face a jail sentence of up to seven...