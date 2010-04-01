Five steps to a better future

The European Commission must be congratulated! It has done a good job with the draft regulation on the European Citizens' Initiative. What is especially positive about the proposed regulation for the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) is the balanced approach: designing such a totally new procedure presents an enormous challenge, but things have been kept fairly simple.
On the other hand, the requirements underline one very important thing: as a legal right and democratic procedure th...
