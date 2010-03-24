Brussels authorities sceptical about crime risk in EU district

The EU parliament is pushing Brussels police to boost security around its buildings after a high-profile mugging. But Belgian authorities say EU staff are oversensitive about crime.

Estonian Liberal MEP Vilja Savisaar, a 47-year-old mother-of-one, was in the early evening of 2 March attacked in Parc Leopold, a leafy zone behind the parliament headquarters in the EU capital.

"A man with a black mask on his face suddenly came walking toward me. He screamed - I suppose this was to fr...