EU calls on Turkey to speed up reforms

The EU on Monday urged Turkey to increase the pace of its human rights reforms, as well as to improve the situation of the country's Kurdish minority.

"Turkey needs to make speedy progress on reforms that enhance fundamental freedoms – and set up a clear and credible reform agenda for the months to come," EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said at a conference on Turkey organised in the European Parliament on Monday (3 March).

One fundamental freedom - that of expression - stil...