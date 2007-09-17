Ad
euobserver
"How can certain health care quality standards be ensured EU-wide?" (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU patients need safer and better rules

EU Political
Opinion
by Andrea Fischer,

It is common knowledge that the EU, referring to the subsidiarity principle laid down in the Treaty, does not have an original competence for health policy – hence many regulations at EU level concerning health issues have been implemented in the past, and health systems and health policies across the EU are becoming more and more interconnected.

This is caused by many factors, including for example the increased movement of patients, the dissemination of new medical technologies such ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"How can certain health care quality standards be ensured EU-wide?" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections